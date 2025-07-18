Motorists are being warned that the M6 northbound “could be closed for several hours” following a serious crash that left one driver with significant injuries.

The motorway was initially closed in both directions between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) earlier this morning.

While the southbound carriageway has since reopened, the northbound section remains closed as emergency services attend the scene.

Lancashire Police confirmed the collision involved a van and a stationary skip wagon.

One driver sustained “some really serious injuries,” according to a police spokesperson.

Officers have warned that the northbound closure may remain in place for several hours and are urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

“We know that this closure will have a significant impact on motorists,” said the spokesperson.

“However, our officers are working as quickly as they can at the scene to get the carriageway back open.”

National Highways reported that vehicles trapped within the closure are being turned around from the rear, and a diversion route has been implemented.