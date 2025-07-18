M6 LIVE: Crash and lorry fire causes traffic chaos after motorway closed in both directions near Leyland
The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) this morning.
The southbound carriageway was later reopened, but the northbound section remained closed as emergency services attended the scene.
Four miles of congestion was reported in the area as a result.
Key Events
- M6 closed in both directions between between junctions 27 and 28
- Southbound traffic released
- Northbound remains closed - four miles of congestion reported
- Diversion put in place
- Traffic in closure released past scene in outside lane
Traffic in closure being released past scene in outside lane
National Highways share M6 road closure
Two motorists caught filming scene as police issue warning
Officers have warned motorists not to film from their vehicles.
“Two people have already been seen doing this, and we will look to prosecute them in due course,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
The warning comes after a number of motorists were caught using their mobile phones to film as they were driving following a crash on the M6 on Tuesday.
At the time, a spokesman for the force said: “This is incredibly dangerous and illegal.
“Those caught by our officers or by cameras doing this yesterday, will be reported and dealt with appropriately.”
Motorway 'could be closed for several hours'
Lancashire Police have warned motorists the northbound carriageway “could be closed for several hours”.
Find the full story HERE.
Driver left with 'serious injuries' after 'van and stationary skip wagon' collide
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The northbound carriageway of the M6 has been closed just after Charnock Richard services.
“This is due to a collision between a van and a stationary skip wagon which has left one of the drivers with some really serious injuries.”
45-minute delays reported
45-minute delays reported
National Highways said there is four miles of traffic to clear.
Diversion put in place
Traffic is being diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol.
Diversion put in place
M6 northbound remains closed
The northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 remains closed.
Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene.
National Highways said traffic stuck in the closure is being turned around from the back.
