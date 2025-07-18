An driver has been left with serious injuries after a collision between a van and stationary skip wagon on the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious crash and lorry fire has closed the M6 northbound between J27 Standish Greater Manchester and J28 Leyland.

Police, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are all in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queueing traffic on the M6 after the stretch between Junction 27 for Wigan and Junction 28 for Leyland was closed both ways | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “The northbound carriageway of the M6 has been closed just after Charnock Richard services due to a collision between a van and a stationary skip wagon which has left one of the drivers with some really serious injuries.

“We know that this closure will have a significant impact on motorists, however our officers are working as quickly as they can at the scene to get the carriageway back open.

“Please find alternative routes if you can, because the carriageway could be closed for several hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Emergency services and air ambulance descend on M6 after serious crash

Police also issued a warning to motorists currently stuck on the M6 after a serious collision.

They added: “We would ask that people in moving traffic do not film from their vehicles.

“Two people have already been seen doing this, and we will look to prosecute them in due course.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0462 of 18th July.

A spokesperson for National Highways said that taffic in the closure is being turned around from the back and there is four miles of traffic to clear which will take some time.