Lytham St Annes High School forced to close after Storm Éowyn causes 'significant damage' to roof
Lytham St Annes High School on Albany Road was forced to send pupils home early after strong winds caused “significant damage to a section of roofing”.
They added that all pupils in the building were safe and in lessons ready for them to be sent home early.
In a message to parents, a spokesperson for the school said: “Year 7 and 8 will be kept in Ansdell block, safely away from any risk until 3.10pm when they will be dismissed from the front of the school.
“Year 9 and 11 will be dismissed from the front of the school at 1.15pm, furthest away from any damage or risk.
“Year 10 will be dismissed from the front of the school at 1.30pm. Again, this is furthest away from any damage or risk.”
Students who receive free school meals were able to collect lunch before they left.
Pupils were also allowed to collect and use their mobile phones to contact home or receive messages.
The announcement came as hundreds of schools were closed as winds of up to 100mph battered the country.
Vehicles were blown over and roads in some areas were closed due to debris from Storm Éowyn.
An amber weather warning covering all of Lancashire will end at 9pm today, but a new yellow alert will come into force on Sunday.
The alert - which covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham - will start at 8am and end at 3pm.
Residents were urged to prepare for delays to road, rail, air and ferry services.
Forecasters warned power cuts and the loss of other services such as mobile phone coverage was also possible.
