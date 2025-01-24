Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A school in Ansdell has been forced to close today due to damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lytham St Annes High School on Albany Road was forced to send pupils home early after strong winds caused “significant damage to a section of roofing”.

They added that all pupils in the building were safe and in lessons ready for them to be sent home early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham St Annes High School was forced to close due to damage caused by Storm Éowyn | Google

In a message to parents, a spokesperson for the school said: “Year 7 and 8 will be kept in Ansdell block, safely away from any risk until 3.10pm when they will be dismissed from the front of the school.

“Year 9 and 11 will be dismissed from the front of the school at 1.15pm, furthest away from any damage or risk.

“Year 10 will be dismissed from the front of the school at 1.30pm. Again, this is furthest away from any damage or risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students who receive free school meals were able to collect lunch before they left.

Pupils were also allowed to collect and use their mobile phones to contact home or receive messages.

The announcement came as hundreds of schools were closed as winds of up to 100mph battered the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amber weather warning covering all of Lancashire will end at 9pm today, but a new yellow alert will come into force on Sunday.

The alert covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham | Met Office

The alert - which covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham - will start at 8am and end at 3pm.

Residents were urged to prepare for delays to road, rail, air and ferry services.

Forecasters warned power cuts and the loss of other services such as mobile phone coverage was also possible.