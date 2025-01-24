Amounderness Way closed after Storm Eowyn winds blow HGV over near Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 11:53 BST
A lorry has blown over in Amounderness Way as Storm Eowyn batters the Fylde coast today.

Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am.

At 1pm, Amounderness Way remained closed between Bourne Road and Eros Roundabout while recovery takes place.

Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr's shortly after 10am on Friday
Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am on Friday | Lancashire Police

Fortunately, the lorry driver was not injured.

Police at the scene in Amounderness Way, Fleetwood where a HGV has blown over, blocking the road this morning (January 24)
Police at the scene in Amounderness Way, Fleetwood where a HGV has blown over, blocking the road this morning (January 24) | Keith Jennison

Lancashire Police described the incident as ‘damage-only’ and said the County Council’s Highways team is arranging recovery of the stricken vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “A lorry has been blown over, blocking the road. Road closures are in place while recovery takes place.”

The force shared an update at 12.53pm, with a picture of recovery crews at the scene in Amounderness Way.

It said: “The big gear is here!!! Amounderness Way between Bourne Road and Eros Roundabout remains closed due to an RTC.

“We are currently working with recovery to get the road open again ASAP. Please bear with us.”

Updates to follow. You can also follow the latest Storm Eowyn traffic and travel updates on our LIVE BLOG.

