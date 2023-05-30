Prepare to raise your glasses, folks! Homegrown Blackpool brand Lucela’s has elegantly sashayed onto the world stage at the Oscars of the spirits world, the World Drinks Awards.

Their lavishly crafted, vegan and allergy-friendly Premium Chocolate And Rum Spirit Drink won them four glittering trophies, truly setting the bar for luxury in the beverage industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Lancashire entrepreneurs, Phillip Fairclough and Andrew Green collected a gold medal in the fiercely competitive chocolate liqueur category, a testament to Lucela’s relentless pursuit of flavour perfection.

The honours didn’t stop there. Beating national competition, Lucela’s reigned supreme as England Country Winner in the same category. The crowning moment arrived when its Premium Chocolate & Rum Spirit Drink was named the ‘World’s Best Chocolate Liqueur‘ by a discerning panel of industry-leading judges.

Lucela’s attention to detail extends beyond taste to aesthetics, with the brand securing a bronze medal for its elegantly designed label, reflecting the exquisite craftsmanship infused into every bottle.

Lucela’s Chocolate Rum spirit named the World’s best chocolate liqueur

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges raved about the sumptuous offering from Lucela’s, enamoured by the harmonious blend of rich, warming rum and silky, decadent chocolate. Truly an orchestra of flavour that elegantly waltzes on the palate and lingers in the memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of Lucela’s is a promise - a pledge to deliver an exquisite, hand-blended Premium Chocolate & Rum Spirit Drink that can be savoured by all. Lucela’s Premium Chocolate & Rum Spirit Drink is proudly vegan and free from the top 14 allergens. Available in 700ml and 500ml sizes at £30.00 and £23.50 respectively, and soon in 5cl bottles priced £5, Lucela’s opens the gateway to affordable luxury.

Lucela’s Chocolate Rum spirit named the World’s best chocolate liqueur

Born out of a love for creating unforgettable experiences, Lucela’s was the brainchild of Phillip Fairclough and Andrew Green. The duo sought to create a chocolate rum that pushed past the boundaries of convention, a drink that embodied decadence, available to all. Birthed in May 2022, their creation took years of painstaking refinement before unveiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressing immense pride in this astonishing achievement, Andrew Green, co-founder, said, “Our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported our journey and for those yet to sample our creation, we can’t wait for you to experience what we firmly believe is the most luxurious chocolate rum in the world.”

Lucela’s chocolate rum liqueur has been named the world’s best

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Fairclough, co-founder of Lucela’s Limited added, “To be awarded four medals at the World Drinks Awards is an immense honour, but to achieve this feat in only a year of trading is simply spectacular. “

Find out more about Lucela’s by visiting their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: