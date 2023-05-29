News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

TripAdvisor hotels: Blackpool's The Fossil Tree ranked as one of best in the UK after another big award win

The Fossil Tree Hotel in Blackpool has been named the ‘Best of the Best’ small hotel by TripAdvisor for a second successive year.
By Freya Taylor
Published 29th May 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:36 BST

The award means the hotel on Queen’s Promenade, Bispham, is ranked in the top 1% of accommodation providers worldwide and is rated as one of the best hotels in the UK. The Fossil Tree Hotel has also previously been voted as the ‘Best Seaview Hotel and Guesthouse in England’ for three consecutive years.

Owner Chris Rinder said: “We’re delighted. The main thing it really does is cement the fact that we’re doing the right thing for our customers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Abingdon Street Market: Blackpool visitors react on video to new food and drink ...
The Fossil Tree Hotel on Queen's PromenadeThe Fossil Tree Hotel on Queen's Promenade
The Fossil Tree Hotel on Queen's Promenade
Most Popular

Chris said that he was thankful for the customers who leave the reviews, and said they were ultimately the reason for winning the aw a rds. The adults-only hotel caters for all kinds of brea kfa st, has free car parking, and is within “touching distance” of the main attractions in Blackpool. Chris said their hotel has the key feature of being a “tranquil place to stay, in what is quite a chaotic place”.

He added: “Most people come for the noise, the hustle, the bustle, but we’re able, even though we’re on the seafront, to provide a little oasis of calm for couples that want to come to Blackpool.”

Hide Ad

Chris and wife Christine have run the business for five years and have completed a full refurbishment since purchasing the building. The couple thought about what someone might need whilst staying and tried their best to cater for it.

Hide Ad

Blackpool-born Chris, who spent several years in London, said: “After 30 years in health and sports, we decided to look at doing something for ourselves for the last few years before we retired. It’s lovely to be back in my hometown, and we enjoy the sunrises and sunsets every day on the promenade, which is always stunning.”

Related topics:BlackpoolTripAdvisorBisphamEngland