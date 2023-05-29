The award means the hotel on Queen’s Promenade, Bispham, is ranked in the top 1% of accommodation providers worldwide and is rated as one of the best hotels in the UK. The Fossil Tree Hotel has also previously been voted as the ‘Best Seaview Hotel and Guesthouse in England’ for three consecutive years.

Owner Chris Rinder said: “We’re delighted. The main thing it really does is cement the fact that we’re doing the right thing for our customers.”

The Fossil Tree Hotel on Queen's Promenade

Chris said that he was thankful for the customers who leave the reviews, and said they were ultimately the reason for winning the aw a rds. The adults-only hotel caters for all kinds of brea kfa st, has free car parking, and is within “touching distance” of the main attractions in Blackpool. Chris said their hotel has the key feature of being a “tranquil place to stay, in what is quite a chaotic place”.

He added: “Most people come for the noise, the hustle, the bustle, but we’re able, even though we’re on the seafront, to provide a little oasis of calm for couples that want to come to Blackpool.”

Chris and wife Christine have run the business for five years and have completed a full refurbishment since purchasing the building. The couple thought about what someone might need whilst staying and tried their best to cater for it.

