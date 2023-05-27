Abingdon Street Market: Blackpool visitors react on video to new food and drink hall: 'It's a lot better than having the watchmaker in the corner'
Some reminisced about how the market used to be, with one visitor saying she ‘misses the old biscuit shop’ that she visited as a child.
Another said it reminds them of Manchester Market adding that it’s ‘a lot better than having the watchmaker in the corner and the guy selling t-shirts for a quid’.
He said: “I’m certainly not used to this, but it’ll do a lot of good for the younger generation who are ten or fifteen years behind. There’s a lot of variety too, I like it.”
Kate, from Blackpool, told the Gazette: ‘We’ll definitely be back. It’s a great atmosphere and there’s plenty of people here which is nice. I think it will bring more people to Blackpool.”
Watch our exclusive video below to hear more opinions.