News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Abingdon Street Market: Blackpool visitors react on video to new food and drink hall: 'It's a lot better than having the watchmaker in the corner'

We went to the rejuvenated Abingdon Street Market and asked customers what they think of the food and drink hall.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th May 2023, 19:09 BST- 1 min read

Some reminisced about how the market used to be, with one visitor saying she ‘misses the old biscuit shop’ that she visited as a child.

Another said it reminds them of Manchester Market adding that it’s ‘a lot better than having the watchmaker in the corner and the guy selling t-shirts for a quid’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I’m certainly not used to this, but it’ll do a lot of good for the younger generation who are ten or fifteen years behind. There’s a lot of variety too, I like it.”

Tia and Kate enjoy lunch at the new Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool.Tia and Kate enjoy lunch at the new Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool.
Tia and Kate enjoy lunch at the new Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool.
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool's street food hall opens this weekend in refurbished Abingdon Street M...

Kate, from Blackpool, told the Gazette: ‘We’ll definitely be back. It’s a great atmosphere and there’s plenty of people here which is nice. I think it will bring more people to Blackpool.”

Hide Ad

Watch our exclusive video below to hear more opinions.

Related topics:Abingdon Street MarketBlackpool