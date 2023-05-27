Some reminisced about how the market used to be, with one visitor saying she ‘misses the old biscuit shop’ that she visited as a child.

Another said it reminds them of Manchester Market adding that it’s ‘a lot better than having the watchmaker in the corner and the guy selling t-shirts for a quid’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m certainly not used to this, but it’ll do a lot of good for the younger generation who are ten or fifteen years behind. There’s a lot of variety too, I like it.”

Tia and Kate enjoy lunch at the new Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool.

Kate, from Blackpool, told the Gazette: ‘We’ll definitely be back. It’s a great atmosphere and there’s plenty of people here which is nice. I think it will bring more people to Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad