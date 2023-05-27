The highly anticipated reopening of Abingdon Street Market welcomes a new open-plan seating area, surrounded by six unique street food vendors, two bars and a coffee house.

Visitors this weekend can also enjoy an array of performances and entertainment as it celebrates its launch.

Here’s all you need to know.

The Abingdon Street Market has reopened as a street food hall in Blackpool Town Centre. Credit: Martin Bostock Photography

What is it like inside the regenerated Abingdon Street Market?

The historic building has been transformed into a contemporary social dining location while retaining its heritage.

It takes inspiration from big regeneration projects – Mackie Mayor in Manchester and Baltic Market in Liverpool, and received around £3.63m from The Getting Building Fund.

Andy Shields, Director of Little Blackpool Leisure Company Limited, said: “So many of us will have memories of visiting the market throughout the years and that's exactly why it has been so important to us to retain that sense of the space being a local landmark which caters for local people. Our ambition is to turn Abingdon Street Market into the beating heart of our town centre, bringing a mix of quality and most importantly local food vendors and traders under one roof."

What are the opening times for this Bank Holiday weekend?

As well as the variety of locally focused food and drink vendors, Abingdon Street Market will also open retail units with a range of products, from fresh produce to handmade crafts and gifts later in the year.

The market will also be available for use as an events space, and the operators hope to use it for community events, live music and charity-led initiatives.

It will start with a Bank Holiday weekend opening celebration with live music and entertainment, and will be open as follows:

Saturday 27: 12pm-10pm

Sunday 28: 9am-10pm

Monday 29: 9am-10pm

Cllr Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Levelling Up (Place), Blackpool Council, said: “The improved Abingdon Street Market will provide a wonderful opportunity for locals to enjoy all there is on offer socially, as well as creating local jobs and benefits to the wider economy. We encourage everyone to head down and see the vision in action this coming weekend.”

Who are the food and drink vendors inside the new Abingdon Street Market food hall?

Neighbourhood Subs - NYC style sub sandwiches, bagels, breakfast, doughnuts and muffins plus new additions mac and cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches

PIZZA RANA - Neapolitan pizza serving up meat, vegetarian and vegan options

Flipadelphia – American diner style burgers, hot dogs and corn dogs including vegetarian and vegan options

Tuk Tuk Soul Food Kitchen - authentic Punjabi soul food from cheesy stuffed naans, curries, rice plus an ever-changing specials menu – all dishes halal and vegetarian and vegan options available

Cowboy & Co Smokehouse and Grill – serving: smoked meats, chicken wings, ribs, loaded fries and roasted meat sandwiches

Nomad – rockabilly vibe with extended craft can selection and proper cocktails

PUBLIC – natural wines, cocktails, spritzs, beers and Farm Yard Brew

R Coffee – speciality brews and bakes using only the best local ingredients – also providing vegan and vegetarian options

