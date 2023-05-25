20 best Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde coast according to Google reviews
Blackpool is no slouch when it comes to Italian restaurants and they can be found all over town – and from one end of the coast to the other, from Fleetwood to Lytham and everywhere in between.
With their rich, satisfying sauces and unmistakeable way of using tomato, cheese and meat, not to mention all the varieties of that unique staple, pasta, Italian chefs are popular the world over.
So, given the number of Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, which are the 10 best, according to Google reviews?
Here we take a look at the top ranked eateries, including pizza houses.
Is your favourite there – and do you agree with the list?