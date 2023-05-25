News you can trust since 1873
The top 20 in Blackpool and the Fylde coast - ristoranti and pizzerie

20 best Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde coast according to Google reviews

Italian cuisine has been confirmed as the number one favourite in UK surveys – and most towns have at least one ristorante or pizzeria.
By Richard Hunt
Published 25th May 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 18:53 BST

Blackpool is no slouch when it comes to Italian restaurants and they can be found all over town – and from one end of the coast to the other, from Fleetwood to Lytham and everywhere in between.

With their rich, satisfying sauces and unmistakeable way of using tomato, cheese and meat, not to mention all the varieties of that unique staple, pasta, Italian chefs are popular the world over.

So, given the number of Italian restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde coast, which are the 10 best, according to Google reviews?

Here we take a look at the top ranked eateries, including pizza houses.

Is your favourite there – and do you agree with the list?

This pizzeria, at Cedar Square, Blackpool, was rated five stars out of five from 584 reviews on Google

1. 1. Stefani's Pizzeria

This pizzeria, at Cedar Square, Blackpool, was rated five stars out of five from 584 reviews on Google Photo: BEG

Located on Bolton Street, in Blackpool' South Shore, this pizzeria has been rated five stars from 235 reviews on Google

2. 2. Pizza Grazzie

Located on Bolton Street, in Blackpool' South Shore, this pizzeria has been rated five stars from 235 reviews on Google Photo: BEG

This restaurant, on Squire Gate Lane, South Shore, is proving popular and has a rating of five stars from 962 reviews

3. 3. Ambrosini's

This restaurant, on Squire Gate Lane, South Shore, is proving popular and has a rating of five stars from 962 reviews Photo: BEG

Located on Breck Road in the heart of Poulton, this pizzeria has four and a half stars from 495 reviews on Google

4. Italian 4 Pulci Pizza.jpg

Located on Breck Road in the heart of Poulton, this pizzeria has four and a half stars from 495 reviews on Google Photo: 4. Pulci Pizza

