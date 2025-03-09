Kind-hearted strangers have donated to a fundraiser set up to help a 20-year-old man recover after a hit and run in Poulton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conna Smith suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment after a Ford Transit van collided with him last month on Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde.

The semi-professional footballer has since been released from hospital, but has a long road to recovery, which prompted his dad Jay Reynolds to set up a GoFundMe to help with his son’s rehabilitation costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conna Smith. | Jay Reynolds

Jay, 39, said: “This has stopped his life. He was a semi-professional footballer before all this and had a good job as a residential care worker.

“He is the most enthusiastic, loving, caring and outgoing person.

“Despite the challenges he faces, we are grateful that he is still with us. Conna is a resilient individual who is used to being active and constantly on the go, whether through work, football, gym sessions, or spending time with friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Mum of man dragged under a van in hit and run in Poulton issues heartbreaking message

A spokesperson for the police said that their enquiries are ‘very much ongoing’. | Submit

Police located the van in the early hours of Sunday morning and a 32-year-old man from Great Eccleston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving.

A further two suspects aged 24 and 23 were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians in Breck Road around 12.50am on Sunday.

All have been bailed pending further investigation.

A spokesperson for the police said that their enquiries are ‘very much ongoing’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0063 of February 16.

Jay added: “As he embarks on his road to recovery, he will require extensive aftercare and physiotherapy to regain his strength.Your assistance in providing him with the necessary care and services, including physiotherapy and day to day care, will go a long way in supporting this.

“Thank you to everyone that has helped him so far.”

The fundraiser which was set up on Wednesday, February 26, has so far raised £1,880 of the £2.2k needed.

If you would like to make a donation to Conna’s GoFundMe page click HERE.