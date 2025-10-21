Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week.

In total, 14 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19.

Blackpool

Application: 25/0739

An application has been submitted for Blackpool Airport | Google Maps

Location: Blackpool Airport, land west of Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RP

Validated: Monday, October 13

Proposal: Discharge of Conditions 4 (Drainage Layout), 7 (Highways Design Ground Investigation Report) and 8 (Construction Method Statement) attached to planning permission 23/0634

Application: 25/0741

Location: 12 General Street, Blackpool, FY1 1RW

Validated: Tuesday, October 14

Proposal: Demolition of rear single-storey rear extension and use of premises as altered as 2 self-contained permanent residential flats.

Application: 25/0744

An application for the Roman store has been submitted and it suggests it won't be a Roman for much longer! | Google Maps

Location: 26 Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RW

Validated: Thursday, October 16

Proposal: Display of 1 internally illuminated fascia sign and 1 internally illuminated projecting sign

More on this story to come tomorrow...

Application: 25/07202

Location: 7-8 Finchley Road, Blackpool, FY1 2LP

Validated: Friday, October 17

Proposal: Proposed use of six indivdual self contained flats as six self contained flats with limited housing support (C3(a)/C3(b) use) (Certificate of Lawfulness Proposed) .

Fylde

Application: 25/0602

Location: 184 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes FY8 1EU

Validated: Monday, October 13

Proposal: Application to discharge condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 25/0114 to allow use of alternative materials on front dormers

Application: 25/0607

The Cartford Inn is hoping to get a new balcony | Google Maps

Location: The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston PR3 0YP

Validated: Tuesday, October 14

Proposal: Formation of second floor balcony

Application: 25/0606

Location: Sandbanks, 26 Station Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5HF

Validated: Tuesday, October 14

Proposal: Extension and alteration of the dwelling including: 1) 2 storey extension to south facing front elevation of the dwelling, 2) first floor extension to south facing elevation of main dwelling above garage, 3) conversion of garage to habitable accomodation.

Application: 25/0596

Location: 39 Cecil Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5NN

Validated: Tuesday, October 14

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for a proposed detatched double garage to rear

Application: 25/0575

An application has been submitted forthe former Lytham Police Station | Google Maps

Location: The Court House, Bannister Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5HP

Validated: Tuesday, October 14

Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 10 (foul and surface water drainage), 11 (ecological enhancements scheme) and 12 (gas main location) of planning permission 20/0094

Application: 25/0604

Location: Land adjacent the airport and west of Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes

Validated: Tuesday, October 14

Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 4 (scheme for the disposal of foul and sufrace water), 7 (scheme to deal with risks associated with contamination) and 8 (construction method statement) of planning permission 23/0589

Application: 25/0614

Location: Brook Wood, Townshill drive, Kirkham

Validated: Wedsday, October 15

Proposal: Works to a number of trees in a woodland protected by tpo/63/0003 and adjacent highway

Application: 25/0725

Location: 8 Worsley Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4dd

Validated: Wedsday, October 15

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension including integration and enlargement of existing outbuildings and insertion of replacement first floor window in west facing elevation of dwelling

Application: 25/0725

Location: 17 West End Lane, Bryning with Warton PR4 1TA

Validated: Wedsday, October 15

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse (use class c3) as a home for up to two young people (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to 2 non-resident carers working in shifts (use class c2).

Application: 25/0725

Location: 19 Almond Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 2fd

Validated: Friday, October 17

Proposal: Formation of first floor balcony with obscurely glazed side privacy screens to rear of dwelling including replacement of existing first floor window with patio doors

You can alse see all the planning applicaitons submitted across Blackpool and Fylde the week prior here.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/