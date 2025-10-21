Latest Blackpool & Fylde planning applications inc changes to Blackpool Airport & a former police station
In total, 14 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 19.
Blackpool
Application: 25/0739
Location: Blackpool Airport, land west of Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool FY4 2RP
Validated: Monday, October 13
Proposal: Discharge of Conditions 4 (Drainage Layout), 7 (Highways Design Ground Investigation Report) and 8 (Construction Method Statement) attached to planning permission 23/0634
Application: 25/0741
Location: 12 General Street, Blackpool, FY1 1RW
Validated: Tuesday, October 14
Proposal: Demolition of rear single-storey rear extension and use of premises as altered as 2 self-contained permanent residential flats.
Application: 25/0744
Location: 26 Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RW
Validated: Thursday, October 16
Proposal: Display of 1 internally illuminated fascia sign and 1 internally illuminated projecting sign
More on this story to come tomorrow...
Application: 25/07202
Location: 7-8 Finchley Road, Blackpool, FY1 2LP
Validated: Friday, October 17
Proposal: Proposed use of six indivdual self contained flats as six self contained flats with limited housing support (C3(a)/C3(b) use) (Certificate of Lawfulness Proposed) .
Fylde
Application: 25/0602
Location: 184 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes FY8 1EU
Validated: Monday, October 13
Proposal: Application to discharge condition 3 (materials) of planning permission 25/0114 to allow use of alternative materials on front dormers
Application: 25/0607
Location: The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston PR3 0YP
Validated: Tuesday, October 14
Proposal: Formation of second floor balcony
Application: 25/0606
Location: Sandbanks, 26 Station Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5HF
Validated: Tuesday, October 14
Proposal: Extension and alteration of the dwelling including: 1) 2 storey extension to south facing front elevation of the dwelling, 2) first floor extension to south facing elevation of main dwelling above garage, 3) conversion of garage to habitable accomodation.
Application: 25/0596
Location: 39 Cecil Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5NN
Validated: Tuesday, October 14
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for a proposed detatched double garage to rear
Application: 25/0575
Location: The Court House, Bannister Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5HP
Validated: Tuesday, October 14
Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 10 (foul and surface water drainage), 11 (ecological enhancements scheme) and 12 (gas main location) of planning permission 20/0094
Application: 25/0604
Location: Land adjacent the airport and west of Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes
Validated: Tuesday, October 14
Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 4 (scheme for the disposal of foul and sufrace water), 7 (scheme to deal with risks associated with contamination) and 8 (construction method statement) of planning permission 23/0589
Application: 25/0614
Location: Brook Wood, Townshill drive, Kirkham
Validated: Wedsday, October 15
Proposal: Works to a number of trees in a woodland protected by tpo/63/0003 and adjacent highway
Application: 25/0725
Location: 8 Worsley Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4dd
Validated: Wedsday, October 15
Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension including integration and enlargement of existing outbuildings and insertion of replacement first floor window in west facing elevation of dwelling
Application: 25/0725
Location: 17 West End Lane, Bryning with Warton PR4 1TA
Validated: Wedsday, October 15
Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse (use class c3) as a home for up to two young people (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to 2 non-resident carers working in shifts (use class c2).
Application: 25/0725
Location: 19 Almond Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 2fd
Validated: Friday, October 17
Proposal: Formation of first floor balcony with obscurely glazed side privacy screens to rear of dwelling including replacement of existing first floor window with patio doors
You can alse see all the planning applicaitons submitted across Blackpool and Fylde the week prior here.
For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/