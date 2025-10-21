Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.
This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.
Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.
So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Fylde and Wyre ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..
1. Fylde and Wyre secondary schools ranked (2025)
All the secondary schools across Fylde and Wyre ranked by their 2025 GCSE results | Google Maps
2. Hodgson Academy
The school on Moorland Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.5 which is above the national average | Google Maps
3. Lytham St Annes High School
The school on Albany Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.2 which is above the national average | Google Maps
4. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College
The school on Belvedere Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.5 which is above the national average | Google Maps
5. St Bede's Catholic High School (Lytham)
The school on Talbot Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.3 which is above the national average | Google Maps
6. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School
The school on Cart Gate has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 46.7 which is above the national average | Google Maps