All the secondary schools across Fylde and Wyre ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:38 BST

The latest data on school performance is out so take a look at how secondary schools from across Fylde and Wyre rank according to their 2025 GCSE results...

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Fylde and Wyre ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..

You can also see how Blackpool schools rank here.

1. Fylde and Wyre secondary schools ranked (2025)

All the secondary schools across Fylde and Wyre ranked by their 2025 GCSE results | Google Maps

The school on Moorland Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.5 which is above the national average

2. Hodgson Academy

The school on Moorland Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.5 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on Albany Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.2 which is above the national average

3. Lytham St Annes High School

The school on Albany Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.2 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on Belvedere Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.5 which is above the national average

4. Millfield Science & Performing Arts College

The school on Belvedere Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.5 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on Talbot Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.3 which is above the national average

5. St Bede's Catholic High School (Lytham)

The school on Talbot Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.3 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on Cart Gate has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 46.7 which is above the national average

6. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School

The school on Cart Gate has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 46.7 which is above the national average | Google Maps

