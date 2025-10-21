Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Fylde and Wyre ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..

1 . Fylde and Wyre secondary schools ranked (2025) All the secondary schools across Fylde and Wyre ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

2 . Hodgson Academy The school on Moorland Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.5 which is above the national average

3 . Lytham St Annes High School The school on Albany Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 49.2 which is above the national average

4 . Millfield Science & Performing Arts College The school on Belvedere Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.5 which is above the national average

5 . St Bede's Catholic High School (Lytham) The school on Talbot Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 48.3 which is above the national average