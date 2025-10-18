All of Blackpool’s secondary schools ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

The latest data on school performance is out so take a look at how Blackpool secondary schools rank according to their 2025 GCSE results...

Progress 8 scores measure the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

This score however is not available for the 2024/25 academic year as Covid-19 disruption means there is no KS2 assessment data available to calculate the Progress 8 baseline.

Instead, the government has shared Attainment 8 measures for each secondary school, which looks at how pupils have performed in tests and assessments across eight qualifications.

So take a look below at all the secondary schools in Blackpool ranked by their Attainment 8 scores, starting with the highest achievers..

1. Blackpool’s secondary schools ranked

Take a look at all of Blackpool's secondary schools ranked by their 2025 GCSE results

The school on Cherry Tree Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.5 which is above the national average

2. St George's School, A Church of England Academy

The school on Cherry Tree Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 55.5 which is above the national average | Google Maps

The school on St Walburgas Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 41.4 which is below the national average

3. St Mary's Catholic Academy

The school on St Walburgas Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 41.4 which is below the national average | Google

The school on All Hallows Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 40 which is below the national average

4. Montgomery Academy

The school on All Hallows Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 40 which is below the national average | Google

The school on Blackpool Old Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.6 which is below the national average

5. Blackpool Aspire Academy

The school on Blackpool Old Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 36.6 which is below the national average | Google Maps

The school on Lytham Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 35.2 which is below the national average

6. Armfield Academy

The school on Lytham Road has an Attainment 8 score for the 2024/2025 calender year of 35.2 which is below the national average | National World Photo: National World

