Lancashire woman in court this month over fraudulent horse selling

A Lancashire woman is to be sentenced later this month after admitting a series of frauds in relation to horse trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Bamber, 42, of Garstang, pleaded guilty during a September hearing at Antrim Crown Court, Northern Ireland, to seven charges of fraud by false representation and one of engaging in misleading commercial practice.

The offences were committed on different dates between January 10 and December 6 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Bamber will appear for sentencing at Antrim Crown Court later this month | National World

Prosecutor Suzanne Gallagher asked for the 10 remaining charges, including a further count of fraud, two of forgery and seven counts of failing to provide a horse passport at the time of transfer, to be marked as “left on the books”.

The case relates to misinformation about horses which Bamber sold to her victims or deposits taken for horses she did not have.

Bamber was granted bail in September and was due to be sentenced at the court on December 3.

However, that hearing was further adjourned until Thursday February 20 at the same court.