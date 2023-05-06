News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
16 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Lancashire Police renew search appeal for missing 15-year-old girl who travelled from Blackpool to Preston

Lancashire Police have renewed their search appeal for a missing 15-year-old girl, who they now believe travelled from Blackpool to Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read

Last night Lancashire Police asked for the publics help to find Katie Bashforth, 15, and today (May 6) have provided an update on the search to bring her home safely.

Taking to Facebook at 1:04pm, Lancashire Police said: “Katie, from Wesham, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm yesterday (May 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We now know that she made her way to Blackpool North railway station at 12.49pm and got on a train to Preston arriving at 1.21pm.

CCTV images showing missing Katie at Blackpool North station and the hospital.CCTV images showing missing Katie at Blackpool North station and the hospital.
CCTV images showing missing Katie at Blackpool North station and the hospital.
Most Popular

“It's been confirmed via CCTV that she remained in Preston at 10:05pm on May 5th.

“The CCTV images here show Katie at Blackpool North station and the hospital.

Hide Ad

“She was wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood, a blue school blazar, white shirt, black skirt, black converse shoes with white soles and black tights.

Hide Ad

“Katie is 5ft 3, slim, with long light brown hair.

“She has links to Wesham, Kirkham and the Avenham Park area of Preston.

“Any immediate sights of Katie, please call 999. Information as to where she might be, call 101 – quote log 0660 of May 5, 2023.”

Hide Ad
Read More
Married man jailed for 10 years at Preston Crown Court for sexually abusing thre...