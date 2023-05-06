News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police ask for help to find Katie Bashforth, 15, who is missing in Blackpool

Blackpool Police are asking for the publics help to find a 15-year-old girl missing in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 08:55 BST

Katie Bashforth, who is from Wesham, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm on Friday, May 5.

She is 5ft 5, slim build, with long mousey-coloured hair, and was last seen wearing a school uniform – blue blazer and black skirt – black tights, black ankle Converse shoes with white soles, and a black puffer coat with fur trim.

Katie has links to Kirkham/Wesham, Blackpool, Preston, Chorley and Blackburn.

Blackpool Police are asking for help to find Katie Bashforth, 15, who is missing in Blackpool.
Any immediate sightings, please call 999. Information as to where Katie might be, call 101 – quoting log 0660 of May 5, 2023.

