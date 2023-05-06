Blackpool Police ask for help to find Katie Bashforth, 15, who is missing in Blackpool
Blackpool Police are asking for the publics help to find a 15-year-old girl missing in Blackpool.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th May 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 08:55 BST
Katie Bashforth, who is from Wesham, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm on Friday, May 5.
She is 5ft 5, slim build, with long mousey-coloured hair, and was last seen wearing a school uniform – blue blazer and black skirt – black tights, black ankle Converse shoes with white soles, and a black puffer coat with fur trim.
Katie has links to Kirkham/Wesham, Blackpool, Preston, Chorley and Blackburn.