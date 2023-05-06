Katie Bashforth, who is from Wesham, was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 12.07pm on Friday, May 5.

She is 5ft 5, slim build, with long mousey-coloured hair, and was last seen wearing a school uniform – blue blazer and black skirt – black tights, black ankle Converse shoes with white soles, and a black puffer coat with fur trim.

Katie has links to Kirkham/Wesham, Blackpool, Preston, Chorley and Blackburn.

