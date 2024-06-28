Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting branded the crisis engulfing NHS hospitals a “disgrace” after it emerged a terminally ill cancer patient was forced to sleep on the floor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Madeleine Butcher had a hysterectomy 18 months ago after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2022.

The 62-year-old was later diagnosed with terminal cancer and has visited A&E on several occasions due to sepsis following her chemotherapy treatment.

Her husband John, 61, said in previous incidents she has been in hospital for ten days on antibiotics, an IV and fluids to control the infection.

Madeleine Butcher was forced to sleep on the floor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital due to no beds being available in the A&E department | Contributed

But this time he was left “horrified” after he took Mrs Butcher to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 3am on Sunday.

Mrs Butcher received blood tests about half an hour after arriving and saw a doctor more than three hours later, who agreed she was likely suffering from sepsis.

But despite her prognosis, she was told she might have to wait up to 36 hours in A&E to be seen.

Mrs Butcher, who not only has a tumour but a hernia from her operation, told hospital staff she was uncomfortable and could not sit down for any longer.

However, after asking if there was a bed, trolley or even a reclining chair she could use to make herself comfortable, she was reportedly told nothing was available.

Mr Butcher said the doctor instead gave her a blanket and a pillow so she could lie on the floor.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, branded the crisis engulfing NHS hospitals “disgrace” (Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire) | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

“I was absolutely horrified. I didn’t realise how angry I was until I got home and I looked at the picture of her on the floor,” he added.

“How is that acceptable in this day and age? A terminally ill patient lying on the floor?

“I still can’t get over the fact that a doctor thought it was acceptable for her to lie on the floor for that long.”

Mr Butcher said the nurses took action once they saw what had happened and managed to get her a trolley within half an hour.

But the incident left him angry as he believed the situation could have been resolved straight away.

Commenting on the case, Wes Streeting, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary, branded the crisis engulfing NHS hospitals “disgrace”.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital Emergency Department | Contributed

“This is what the Conservatives have done to our NHS and it is a disgrace,” he said.

“Rishi Sunak should have the decency to apologise to this poor woman.

“The NHS is crying out for change, and only Labour has a plan to deliver it.”

Marie Forshaw, Acting Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery, Allied Health Professionals and Quality, said had received a formal complaint about Mrs Butcher's care.

“I’d like to thank her for coming forward and am very sorry if the quality of care she has received did not meet the high standards our patients should expect,” she said.

“Any complaint we receive is thoroughly reviewed so we can understand the situation and put into practice any improvements that are needed.”