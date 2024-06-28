Voters press candidates on key issues affecting the Fylde coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS waiting times, universal credit and environmental commitments are among the key issues highlighted by voters on the Fylde coast.

Members of the public have quizzed candidates in Blackpool North and Fleetwood on a range of concerns which matter most in their daily lives as the country is just days from General Election polling day on July 4.

Members of the audience | National World

These included how to tackle the crisis in the NHS, with one member of the public saying many local people could not get a dentist, asking candidates "would you defy the whip when your parties want to privatise the NHS?"

All candidates, attending a hustings event in Cleveleys, said they would defend the NHS as a free service, with Green Party candidate Tina Rothery saying it was the funding formulas which were wrong by not leaving enough cash for local NHS chiefs to employ all the doctors and nurses they need.

But there were admissions that the private sector should be used where extra capacity was needed.

Another question from the audience put the focus on Universal Credit, asking candidates what they would do "to make sure Universal Credit reforms take place so people who are most vulnerable and marginalised can afford to buy necessities?"

Reform UK's Dan Barker said the key was to make work more attractive through tax incentives, while Independent Gita Gordan said high earners should be taxed more to support those on benefits.

Conservative Paul Maynard said many people failed to claim benefits they were entitled to such as pension credits and that needed to be addressed, while Labour's Clive Grunshaw claimed the Tories had underfunded services including the benefits system.

Green Party candidate Tina Rothery questioned why some private companies did not pay employees enough, meaning they required top-up payments from the benefits system.

Candidates were also pressed on their commitments to green energy, with a member of the audience asking how targets to introduce wind and solar power by 2030 could be met.

He said: "Have you got a plan as that is 500 wind turbines a month in the next six years? You have to set up factories, and not buy from China, and from that create jobs."

Clive Grunshaw said Labour's policy was to invest windfall taxes in green technology, while Tina Rothery from the Greens said it would be better to focus on local power such as solar panels on rooftops.

Conservative Paul Maynard said the best way forward would be to build the Wyre Barrage which would create local jobs and create enough power for the whole of the constituency.