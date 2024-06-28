Local candidates pressed on wages and social care ahead of General Election
Issues affecting young people and older residents were put in focus as social care and wages emerged as topics which need addressing by those hoping to seize power on July 4.
Candidates standing in Blackpool North and Fleetwood were pressed about what could be done to fund social care at a time when councils are struggling to meet the costs of the essential service.
Liberal Democrat Bill Greene said political parties had to work together to solve the crisis and there was agreement that more funding was needed.
Dan Barker, from Reform UK, said his party had not ruled out raising taxes to pay for better social care, while Labour also agreed services needed more central funding.
Tory Paul Maynard called for the focus to be on better primary care to enable more older people to remain in their own homes for longer.
Meanwhile, the needs of young people were also a concern raised at the Blackpool North and Fleetwood constituency hustings held at The Venue in Cleveleys.
One question asked if it was fair that young workers aged under 21 were only eligible for the minimum wage, rather than the higher living wage. Is it fair they are paid less even when doing the same job as older colleagues?
While some candidates felt this was in order to reflect greater experience of older workers, others felt the stance could lead to younger workers feeling under-valued.
The full list of candidates is Dan Barker (Reform UK); Lorraine Beavers (Labour); Dan Cresswell (Social Democratic Party); Gita Gordon (Independent); Bill Greene (Liberal Democrat); Paul Maynard (Conservative); Tina Rothery (Green Party) and James Antony Rust (Official Monster Raving Loony)
