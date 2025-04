Jury still deliberating in manslaughter trial of Blackpool fan Tony Johnson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The jury in the trial of a Burnley supporter accused of the manslaughter of Blackpool fan Tony Johnson are still deliberating.

The 55-year-old died from a head injury following an outbreak of post-match violence between Blackpool and Burnley supporters outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool on March 4 last year.

Jake Balmforth, 34, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was charged with manslaughter and pleaded not guilty ahead of his five-day trial which commenced at Preston Crown Court last Monday.

Tony Johnson with his partner who said she was "devastated" to have lost her "soul mate". Credit: Lancashire Police | Lancashire Police

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, asked the jury to retire to consider its verdict, however, the jury were sent home and told to resume deliberations today.

The jury are now set to reconvene again on Tuesday morning.

Tony Johnson was a popular figure in the Blackpool FC community and his funeral was attended by hundreds by hundreds of mourners who paid tributes to the “much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and a beloved friend to many”.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief across Blackpool, with the club holding a memorial service outside Bloomfield Road, where he was described as a "a loyal and true Seasider”.

Updates to follow...