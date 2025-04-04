Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The picture above shows a smiling and happy 21-year-old with the sun on his face and his whole life ahead of him.

Now, his family have grief etched on theirs after his death by a drunk driver and the 'pathetic' sentence his killer received.

The heartbroken family of Harrison Bretherton have hit out at the two years and four months sentence Kyah Barton, 19, received for killing their son and shattering their family.

Harrison Bretherton.

Harrison died in Royal Preston Hospital in September 2023 a day after he suffered serious injuries in a collision on Blackpool Road when a Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway and went down an embankment.

The two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18-year-old woman, also suffered serious injuries.

Earlier that night, Harrison and the other passengers had been in Lytham and had visited the bar where Barton worked. He later met them at another bar.

Barton told the passengers he "was fit to drive" and offered them a lift home.

While on their journey, Barton lost control of the Landcruiser before it collided with a tree.

He was arrested at the scene, and once in custody, gave a breath sample of 47 - legal limit is 35.

Barton, 19, of Ramsgate Road, Lytham, admitted to having consumed three drinks that evening.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, causing death while uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving at Preston Crown Court.

He was jailed for two years and four months last week.

19-year-old Kyah Barton of Ramsgate Road, Lytham was jailed for two years and four months last week for causing the death of 21-year-old Harrison Bretherton. | Lancashire Police

Harrison’s family have now called for a change in the law as they don’t want any other family to go through the pain an anguish they have endured - and are still enduring.

Harrison’s dad Bryan told the Gazette: “We as a family are heartbroken and devastated at the pathetic, soft and unduly lenient sentence that judge Phillip Parry has given Kyah Barton for killing our son Harrison.

“The two years and four months is an insult and disrespect to Harrison’s memory and our family.

“Kyah Barton lied and deceived his passengers allowing them to accept a lift home whilst he was knowingly over the the drink drive limit and drove Harrison to his death and seriously injuring our other son and Harrison’s twin brother James along with Harrison’s girlfriend Anya.

“Harrison died protecting his girlfriend Anya from the impact of the crash.”

Harrison dad Bryan pictured on a run for his late son said the family will never forgive Kyah Barton for what he has done. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He added that while the sentence is being appealed, more needs to be done as lenient sentences will not act as a deterrent to anyone who drinks or drug drives.

He said: “We as a family have been let down by the very people who should be protecting the victim and victims’ families.

“The judicial system is broken and needs to be fixed. We have been handed a life sentence while Harrison’s killer will be walking free in as little as 14 months time.”

Paying tribute to his son, he added: “Harrison was the most gentle, soft, laidback and fun loving son you could ever wish for.

“My wife always used to say to him that he was too good for this world and he was. He was a beautiful soul.

“We will never forgive Kyah Barton for what he has done to Harrison and our family.

“He has destroyed so many people by his selfish and reckless actions, the judge and the judicial system should hang their heads in shame.”