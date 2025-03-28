Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunk driver who killed a man and seriously injured two others after crashing into a tree in Ansdell has been jailed.

The Toyota Landcruiser left Blackpool Road before going down an embankment at around 12.02am on September 14, 2023.

The rear-seat passenger - Harrison Bretherton, 21, from St Annes - suffered serious injuries and sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital the following day.

Kyah Barton killed a man and seriously injured two others after crashing into a tree in Ansdell | Lancashire Police

The two other passengers, a man in his 20s and an 18-year-old woman, also suffered serious injuries.

Earlier that night, Harrison and the other passengers had been in Lytham and had visited the bar where Barton worked. He later met them at another bar.

Barton told the passengers he "was fit to drive" and offered them a lift home.

While on their journey, Barton lost control of the Landcruiser before it collided with a tree.

Harrison Bretherton, 21, with his beloved dog, Jack | Contributed

He was arrested at the scene, and once in custody, gave a breath sample of 47 - legal limit is 35.

Barton, 19, of Ramsgate Road, Lytham, admitted to having consumed three drinks that evening.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, causing death while uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving at Preston Crown Court.

He was jailed for two years and four months on Wednesday.

Tributes left at the scene of the crash | Daniel Martino

Sgt. Thomas Malley, of our Roads Policing Unit, said: “Barton’s careless driving cost Harrison his life, and my thoughts remain with his loved ones.

“Drink driving is never acceptable. I hope this serves as a reminder that even if you think you're under the limit, you may not be.

“Choosing to get behind the wheel after drinking can cost lives and quickly change the lives of many others.”