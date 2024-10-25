'Inseparable' conure parakeets snuggle in super-cute video at Hugos Small Animal Sanctuary in Blackpool
Super-cute video captures the wonderful moment when two brightly coloured birds were caught snuggling up with each other at the animal sanctuary.
The two conures - called Lemon and Lime - are 'absolutely inseparable', according to the people who care for them.
The gorgeous duo live at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary in Blackpool - a rescue centre that specialises in small and unusual breeds of animals. Based at Ridgeway Farm on Peel Road, they pride themselves in ‘offering a safe haven for animals in need’.
The zesty pair live alongside chinchillas, snakes and owls - many looking for their forever home. To find out about animals up for adoption, or to learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/smallanimalrescueBPL
