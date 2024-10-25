'Inseparable' conure parakeets snuggle in super-cute video at Hugos Small Animal Sanctuary in Blackpool

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 17:15 BST
Watch the heart-warming moment Lemon and Lime - two beautiful colourful birds express their affection for each other in the most adorable way!

Super-cute video captures the wonderful moment when two brightly coloured birds were caught snuggling up with each other at the animal sanctuary.

The two conures - called Lemon and Lime - are 'absolutely inseparable', according to the people who care for them.

Meet Lemon and Lime - two conures who are 'inseparable' and live at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary.
Meet Lemon and Lime - two conures who are 'inseparable' and live at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary. | Hugo's

The gorgeous duo live at Hugo's Animal Sanctuary in Blackpool - a rescue centre that specialises in small and unusual breeds of animals. Based at Ridgeway Farm on Peel Road, they pride themselves in ‘offering a safe haven for animals in need’.

The zesty pair live alongside chinchillas, snakes and owls - many looking for their forever home. To find out about animals up for adoption, or to learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/smallanimalrescueBPL

