Campaigners trying to prevent a scenic area of coastline in front of their homes from being turned into a works compound have lost their battle.

The Wilvere Court residents group in Little Bispham were objecting to one element - the construction compound - in a larger planning application by Balfour Beatty, a multi million pound coastal protection scheme for Anchorsholme.

But at a meeting of Blackpool Council’s planning committee yesterday evening, the overall application- including the compound proposals - was given the go ahead.

Residents from Wilvere Court have campaigned to prevent a seafron spot at Little Bispham being used as a construction compound | National World

Resident Diane McKnight, representing the residents, spoke for seven minutes at the meeting to explain why they were so opposed to the compound, including concerns about the loss of an amenity, as well as the dust, noise and light pollution which would blight their homes from early morning to late evening.

The campaigners were supported by Norbreck member, Coun Julie Sloman, who also spoke strongly against the plans and raised fear that the compound would last well beyond its stated period and ruin the area for years to come.

Members of the planning committee quizzed a representative from Balfour Beatty about the scheme.

Critically, when asked if any alternative sites for the compound had been considered, he told them that other possible sites would cause additional traffic issues and considerably extend the duration of the overall project, so no other options were on the table.

Residents from Wilvere Court fought to protect this greenspace from becoming a construction compound | National World

When it came to the vote, the application was approved by majority vote.

What was the application?

The application was for coastal defence works comprising of construction of rock overlay to existing concrete revetment and construction of rock groynes on the foreshore; with associated works including modifications to beach access arrangements and construction compounds at Land at Promenade, Sea and Foreshore, West of Tram Tracks (Kingsway to Norkeed Court, Queens Promenade, Anchorsholme), Blackpool.

The Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme provides coastal flood protection to over 5,000 properties and Blackpool Council successfully applied to the Environment Agency last year for £11m in order for the additional work to be carried out.

In an effort to reduce some of the visual impact of the compound, Balfour Beatty offered to have a mural painted on the works fencing, but this did not go down well with campaigners

What objectors said

Mrs McKnight told the meeting that Blackpool Council’s own Local Plan stated that no development should have any damaging effect on the environment or local amenity, including views of strategic importance such as Blackpool Tower when seen from seafront, yet this would happen if the compound went ahead.

She said many of the objectors were people of retirement age with limited mobility who had specially bought their properties because the balconies would offer them outside space.

She said: “If this compound goes ahead we face the prospect of losing this facility, given the noise, but more importantly, the dust that will be emitted during a planned 10 working house each day from a site just 30 metres from our homes.

“At a time when so much is being invested in our town, we find it incredulous that one of our main assets is to be destroyed in this way.

“We note that Balfour Beatty has said that to mitigate the appearance of what will clearly be a construction site, they plan to paint murals on the structure. Is that supposed to make us feel better? If it was not such a serious matter, it would be laughable.”

Coun Sloman said the ‘elephant in the room' was that the site could end up being used for longer than the 32 months stated by Balfour Beatty, as future plans would see works continue down to Gynn Square, meaning the compound could be there for a decade.She cited a similar compound already used further along the coast.

She said : “I urge the committee to use their powers – whilst they still have them, to act in the best interests of the people most affected by this application and refuse this aspect of the application to allow further examination and enquiry into the siting of the compound elsewhere or a continuation of the use of the compound in situ in Cleveleys.

“If they don’t feel disposed to take this course of action I would ask consideration to be given to deferring a decision pending further examination of alternatives. “

The councillor added that if the application was passed, she would call for the residents at Wilvere Court to be relieved of their full council tax burden, if not have it waived for the duration of the compound being in situ.

Greenlands member Coun Dave Flanagan, who proposed that the application be granted, said he sympathised with the residents but also had to consider the benefits of the project for residents of the future.

He said: “This is one of the most difficult decisions we have faced but I’m resolved to allow the scheme at this stage.

“Perhaps we could look at an extra condition that could help the residents by limiting the use of the compound.”