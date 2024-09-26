I'm a goth and am getting married on Halloween in a black wedding dress
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gemma and Scott
Customer service advisor Gemma Davey, 38, and student mental health nurse Scott Thomas 37, from Blackpool have been together four and a half years.
How did he propose?
Gemma said: “It’s a weird one as it wasn’t a proposal as such rather a discussion and - like a mini proposal and I said I haven’t got a ring.”
Now she does and has had it firmly placed on her finger for over a year.
Gemma added: “Scott’s favourite day of the year is Halloween so naturally that was the best date for it.
“We will both be wearing black as we are quite gothic and at the reception guests can dress up in Halloween costumes if they like.
“We love the original Crow film but also Halloween movies such as Hocus Pocus, Scream and Dracula is my favourite book of all time.”
The couple will then have a few mini honeymoons which Gemma’s dad is in charge of sorting after Christmas.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Joanne and Wayne
Joanne Travers, 44, and Wayne Taylor, 42, from Barnsley, met on Facebook after Wayne went to school with Joanne’s sister.
The pair have chosen to get married on Halloween at the Wedding Chapel in Blackpool as the bride to be says she has always been ‘gothy’.
Joanne said: “We have bee engaged for over a year after Wayne proposed in May in the bedroom.
“I have always been gothy so when he asked me to pick a date I said Halloween.
“I will be wearing white however as I am always wearing black.”
The couple will then honeymoon in Tattershall Lakes as Joanne is scared of flying.”
She added: “We will be watching a Halloween movie after our wedding.”
Jess and Stephen
Janette (Jess) Gray and Stephen Taylor, both from Essex, met seven and a half years ago at a friend’s party.
The pair who both work in tech, were friends for a bit until Stephen decided to propose with an onion ring crisp!
He said: “I proposed on Valentines this year at home in my bedroom to Jess with the help of an onion ring crisp.
“Originally we were due to be married in Essex but two of our friends said they would be in Blackpool on October 31 and we like the look of the Wedding Chapel in Blackpool as it is quite quirky.
“I can’t anymore about the wedding day or the honeymoon as it would spoil the surprise.”
Blackpool Council said around eight couples had booked the Halloween slot for their big day but that it was not an unusual occurrence.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.