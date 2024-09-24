Families invited to join frightful fun at Dobbies garden centre in Preston this Halloween
Who is the event suitable for?
Little Scare-lings Howl-o-ween is suitable for families with children aged three to ten years old.
Under 3s can also join in on the fun with their parents’ supervision.
What will be included?
Kids can sink their fangs into scary scones, coffin sandwiches, crudités and terrifyingly tasty sweet treats, paired with an orange squash before getting stuck into the activities.
A spooky gourd decorating challenge and fun games with the Dobbies’ ‘monster’ will have children totally immersed in the Halloween fun.
Adults can sit back in the Preston store, relax and enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea with a sweet slice while the kids play the afternoon away.
They’ll have the choice of a chocolate orange roulade, coffee and walnut cake or Persian lemon cake.
Dobbies' Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, said: “Our Little Scare-lings event is a great opportunity for families to get together and celebrate Halloween.
“Little Scare-lings takes inspiration from our Little Seedlings programme and has been very popular with families at our Preston store in previous years, so we’re encouraging customers to book in advance to save any disappointment.”
When will it take place?
Dobbies’ Little Scare-lings event takes place on various dates in October.
How much is it?
The event is priced at £10.99 per child and £7.50 per adult.
Where can I book?
Bookings can be made at dobbies.com/events.
Is the garden centre offering any other events this autumn?
If you’re looking to create a stylish Halloween decoration, the garden centre is hosting Planting and Afternoon Tea: Autumn Edition.
Participants will get the chance to create a pumpkin succulent planter where you can make your very own display to take home (worth £40).
This will take place on October 8 and 12.
Tickets are priced at £45 per person.
Customers can also gather the family for a pumpkin picking experience.
Dobbies' Pumpkin Patch experience is kicking off on October 19, offering children the chance to enjoy activities, seasonal treats and pumpkin of their choice to take home, priced at £9.99 per person.
Known for its love of dogs, Dobbies has also introduced a Pup-kin Patch for those who want their pooches to join in the fun.
Priced at £8 per pup, this event allows dogs at Dobbies to explore the Pup-kin Patch and pick out a Halloween-themed toy to take home before getting their photo taken in an autumnal setting by a Dobbies colleague.
To learn more about the autumnal events taking place at Dobbies’ Preston store and to make a booking, visit dobbies.com/events.
