21 quirky and unique places to stay in Lancashire for a relaxing weekend retreat

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 18:51 BST

Fancy a night in a windmill? Or bedding down in an Iron Age round house? Then check out these unique places to stay in Lancashire.

Looking for something a bit different for your next weekend retreat?

Here are some of the best unique and unusual places to stay in Lancashire:

1. Lantern and Larks

Bleasdale Estate, PR3 1UY | Just 20 minutes south of Lancaster, this glamping site is located at the end of a private country lane with the Bowland Fells as a perfect backdrop | 5 out of 5 (12 Google reviews) | Lantern and Larks

2. Ream Hills Holiday Park

Mythop Road, Weeton, PR4 3NJ | Experience luxury at Ream Hills, winners of the 2018 and 2019 Lancashire Tourism Award for Holiday Village | 4.4 out of 5 (441 Google reviews) | Ream Hills Holiday Park

3. Cleveleymere Lakeside Lodges

Cleveley Bank Lane, Scorton, PR3 1BY | Award winning lodges situated in a 34 acre private, gated nature reserve near the village of Scorton | 4.8 out of 5 (131 Google reviews) | Cleveleymere Lakeside Lodges

4. Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley

Moorgate Farm, Langho, Blackburn, BB6 8AN | Set on a family farm, the luxury cabins provide a perfect base to explore all the area has to offer | 4.9 out of 5 (82 Google reviews) | Wigwam Holidays Ribble Valley

5. The Woodland Glade

Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe, BB7 3DE | The Woodland Glade is an exclusive glamping site of ten luxury micro lodges, situated in the midst of natural oak and beech woodland | 4.5 out of 5 (77 Tripadvisor reviews) | The Woodland Glade

6. Hedgerow Luxury Glamping

Settle Road, Newsholme, Clitheroe, BB7 4JF | Surrounded by beautiful countryside, Hedgerow offers luxurious accommodation, ideal for a romantic break whatever the time of year | 5 out of 5 (277 Google reviews) | Hedgerow Luxury Glamping

