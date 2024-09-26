Meet the childhood sweethearts getting ready for their Halloween wedding

Meet the couple getting ready to say ‘I Boo’ on Halloween.

Childhood sweethearts Aaron Larsen, 42, from Pilling, and Laura Smith, 41, from Leyland are getting ready for their Halloween nuptials which will take place at The Wedding Chapel in Blackpool on October 31.

Childhood sweethearts Aaron Larsen, 42, and Laura Smith, 41, are getting ready for their Halloween nuptials which will take place at Blackpool Town Hall on October 31.
Childhood sweethearts Aaron Larsen, 42, and Laura Smith, 41, are getting ready for their Halloween nuptials which will take place at Blackpool Town Hall on October 31. | UGC

The couple first met when they were nine and went on to become best friends in primary school and throughout high school.

However, when the pair left school they were ripped apart geographically but, in a scenario that could be straight out of the movie Serendipity, fate intervened and they were reunited once more 25 years later.

The childhood sweethearts reconnected through the help of Laura's son.
The childhood sweethearts reconnected through the help of Laura's son. | UGC

Laura, a former hairdresser, said: “We fell in love when we were around 11 but life changed directions for us.

“Every time one of us was going through something we would reconnect.”

It was Laura’s son the pair have to thank for the meet up and now pending wedding.

Aaron said: “He messaged me saying that Laura needed my help and that was it.”

Why have they decided to get married on Halloween?

Aaron added: “In the original 1994 Crow movie (a tragic love story) there is a line in the film that goes, ‘Who the hell gets married on Halloween’, Laura and I just looked at each other and thought we do!”

Laura added: “I have recently been diagnosed with Idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH) (a rare, progressive, and potentially fatal lung disease that affects the heart and lungs) and just think life is for living and seizing the day and making the most of it.”

Although the wedding dress is being kept secret, the pair did disclose that the theme would be a black and white one involving a crow and a dove.

Blackpool Council said around eight couples had booked the Halloween slot for their big day but that it was not an unusual occurrence.

