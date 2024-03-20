I woke up to find my road had turned into a rainbow - which is great but now sort out the potholes
Dickson Road residents have reacted with a mixed bag after waking up to see two zebra crossings upgraded to include a multi-coloured rainbow design graphic underneath the traditional white stripes.
The new colourful road markings by Blackpool Council and other leading bodies form part of the ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ Action Plan, which will help catalyse the regeneration of the area and also build an inclusive culture in the wider town.
One person said the news was 'great' but it was 'now time to sort out the potholes around Blackpool', another said it was 'brilliant and shows a more human civilised town/country' and more should be like this. Others were of a different mindset.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails One person said they gave it a matter of weeks before it was either trashed or turned into a selfie spot, another said it 'goes against traffic regulations and should be removed'. Another queried the use of the taxpayers' money noting that so many things in Blackpool are in need of repair such as pot holes and derelict premises.
Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of the Council and ward councillor for Claremont said the new rainbow crossings 'bring an injection of colour and are a celebration of the long established LGBTQ+ history and diversity of the area.'. The junction of Dickson Road and Springfield Road will also see a vibrant makeover, with rainbow crossings due to be installed on the road at the four-way junction this evening, weather dependent.
