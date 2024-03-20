Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire attraction has been named one of the most popular attractions. Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the second most visited UK attraction outside of London.

The iconic theme park receives five million visitors per year, which is more than double Alton Towers' visitor count and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Sign up for our free newsletters now With English Tourism Week running from March 15-24, Leonardo Hotels investigated the UK's best attractions outside of London. Liverpool’s Royal Abert Dock tops the list as the most popular attraction, seeing 6.3 million visitors each year.

Brighton Palace Pier came in third place with 4.6 million visitors and an average rating of 4.4 stars. Following the theme park trend, Alton Towers ranks fourth with 2.3 million visitors and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

The most highly rated attraction, Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland receives two million visitors each year alongside an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of five.