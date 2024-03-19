Residents in Blackpool's Dickson Road woke up to 'colourful' surprise
Dickson Road residents woke up to a colourful surprise recently when two zebra crossings were upgraded to include a multi-coloured rainbow design graphic underneath the traditional white stripes.
The colours in the crossings are those of the Progress Pride flag, which celebrates inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community.
Contractors Uniplay worked through the night to bring the new thermoplastic graphics to life, brightening up the area in a show of solidarity for a long established LGBTQ+ community and history in the area.
The new colourful road markings form part of the ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ Action Plan, which was created following many meetings, a number of focus groups, discussions and a survey which was launched by the council and its partners including The Blackpool North Shore Business Group, Renaissance Charity, LGBTQ+ Facebook Friends, hotelier’s group BAGS and Pride Blackpool back in October 2023.
In particular, ensuring this area is safe for all to be who they want to be, to socialise and celebrate inclusion, difference and diversity without the risks of homophobic or other discriminatory abuse. It is hoped this along with other elements within the Action Plan will help catalyse the regeneration of the area and also build an inclusive culture in the wider town.
Rainbow wrap lighting has also recently been installed on lampposts in the area, shining bright the message of inclusivity over the streets.
Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of the Council and ward councillor for Claremont said: "I am delighted to see the first steps of the ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ Action Plan being put into place so quickly in the Claremont area.
"The new rainbow crossings bring an injection of colour and are a celebration of the long established LGBTQ+ history and diversity of the area.
The LGBTQ+ community and businesses are very important to the economy of our town and I want the improvements made through the Action Plan to make this area to feel vibrant, unique and safe for everyone."
The junction of Dickson Road and Springfield Road will also see a vibrant makeover, with rainbow crossings due to be installed on the road at the four-way junction this evening, weather dependent.
