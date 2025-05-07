Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has officially reopened one of its most beloved rides, re-imagined to thrill a new generation of visitors.

Opening under the name PlayStation: The Ride in 1997, I remember staring at the 210ft tower as a child, thinking, “I will never go on that – it looks way too scary.”

But today, with a fresh coat of paint, a revamped name and - most importantly - a completely new pressure cylinder promising to “revolutionise” the ride experience, I was finally ready to take on Launch Pad.

May 7, 2025 marked the official opening of Launch Pad after Pleasure Beach completely revamped the 210 foot ride | Pleasure Beach Resort

Fans travelled from all over the UK to be among the first to experience the heart-pounding attraction, which launches riders 20 storeys into the sky.

Cutting the ribbon at the official opening ceremony, Pleasure Beach CEO Amanda Thompson OBE expressed how “re-imaginings like this one are fantastic for [the] industry.”

“Not only do they create a new and incredibly powerful ride experience, but they’re also sustainable, allowing us to re-invent beloved attractions for generations to come,” she added.

“Investing in new rides is important – and we’re so excited for our new Gyro Swing arriving next year – but when you do something like this, a ride becomes new again.

“Launch Pad is an exciting, innovative take on a classic, combining nostalgia with bold new elements that we know fans will love. We’re so excited to finally welcome everyone onboard and see their reactions.”

As I pulled down the restraint and clipped the safety buckle, the nerves and adrenaline kicked in as the realisation of what I was about to experience finally sank in.

Launch Pad’s new cylinder operates at a pressure of 105 PSI, meaning that each square inch inside the cylinder is experiencing a force of 105 pounds.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach, cuts the ribbon | Pleasure Beach Resort

At the time of its installation, Karl Murphy, director of engineering, explained: “The higher the pressure, the greater the build-up of kinetic energy.

“By increasing the PSI, we’ve increased the force, which means the acceleration is greater, and riders will feel a huge difference, shooting to the sky with more power than ever before.”

The ride also underwent a complete aesthetic makeover, changing colour from white to vibrant blue and red, alongside a new soundtrack, launch sequence, seats and a space exploration theme.

As the countdown began and smoke filled the air, I truly felt like I was in some kind of astronaut training.

Within seconds, I was shot vertically into the air, reaching speeds of up to 80mph.

A pop of airtime, a feeling of weightlessness and the ride’s iconic ‘whoosh’ noise followed as we plummeted downwards, lifting me out of the seat for a few moments.

While the ride itself is tremendous fun, I must say the views of the Irish Sea at the top were simply breathtaking.

The ride underwent a complete aesthetic makeover, changing colour from white to vibrant blue and red, alongside a new soundtrack, launch sequence, seats and a space exploration theme | Pleasure Beach Resort

I wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the new experience, with Launch Pad receiving rave reviews from riders.

Scott Bickerton, who runs the rollercoaster enthusiast community and YouTube channel Your Experience Guide, said: “This is a great re-imagining.

“The ride has got back its ‘oomph’; you can really feel the g-force, and there’s a great moment of airtime at the top.

“It’s amazing to have this ride back.”

Shawn Sanbrooke, founder of Theme Park Worldwide, added: “Launch Pad’s re-imagining has turned it from ‘just a ride’ into a themed experience.

“The smoke, the soundtrack, and the audio really make it the full package and add to the anticipation at the bottom.

“The airtime was definitely there too!”

The senior team behind Launch Pad enjoy the first ride (L-R) James Cox, Director of Marketing, Sales & PR | Nick Thompson, Deputy MD | Karl Murphy, Director of Engineering | Mark Holden, Group CFO | Pleasure Beach Resort

Launch Pad’s re-imagining is the latest stage in Pleasure Beach Resort’s “period of evolution,” which has seen bosses announce the arrival of a brand-new £8.72m Gyro Swing, opening in 2026.

“Europe’s Best Water Ride” Valhalla received a £4m re-imagining in 2023, and Pleasure Beach announced at its 2025 season launch that the next ride to receive a re-imagining will be the fan-favourite River Caves.

New scenes are also being added to Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic to incorporate the new BAFTA-winning film Vengeance Most Fowl.

James Cox, Director of Marketing, Sales & PR, told the Gazette: “We’re always looking at what we can do to improve the park.

“We’ve got a five and ten-year plan. The Gyro Swing and River Caves are the short-term plans we’ve discussed, but there’s lots more.

“There’s lots of rides in secret folders that we’re looking at for the future, so we’re always looking forward.”

The best value eTickets for Pleasure Beach can be booked in advance online at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.