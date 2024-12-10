Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has been keeping tight-lipped on plans for its iconic Ice Blast ride – until now.

The ride, a 210ft tower which catapults riders skywards at 80mph, has been closed for the 2024 season.

Speculation on the ride’s future was rife after fans spotted that work had been taking place and scaffolding had been erected.

First launched into the sky in 1997, Ice Blast stands at 210 ft (64m) above sea level | Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Now, Pleasure Beach Resort has revealed exactly what it has in store – and it marks the end of Ice Blast as we know it.

What is happening to Ice Blast?

New for the 2025 season, the ride is being reimagined and re-themed, and will reopen under the name ‘Launch Pad’.

As well as the new theming and branding, the ride has received a brand new pressure cylinder which will transform the current ride experience, and thrust riders with more force than they’ve experienced in recent years.

When is the ride expected to open?

Launch Pad is expected to be open for Pleasure Beach Resort’s 2025 season, which starts on Saturday, March 2.

The Nickelodeon Land area of the park, which is aimed at families and younger riders, opens earlier from February 15 until February 23, at a reduced price of £25.

Director of engineering, Karl Murphy, at the site of the reimagining | Pleasure Beach Resort

What has Pleasure Beach Resort said about the changes?

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “Earlier this year we announced that we are focusing on constantly evolving and renewing our ride offering, and confirmed our intention to make some exciting announcements in the future.

“The new era of Launch Pad is only the first, and we’re looking forward to everything the future holds at Pleasure Beach Resort.”

Karl Murphy, director of engineering at Pleasure Beach Resort, added: “A new cylinder might not sound much on paper, but it will make a huge difference in terms of the ride experience.

“Riders can expect to feel their stomachs drop to the floor with the increased force, and experience epic moments of weightlessness.

“That, coupled with Launch Pad’s re-theming, makes for a very thrilling new era indeed.”

The ride first opened under the name PlayStation: The Ride, due to its sponsorship with Sony | National World

When did Ice Blast first open?

The newly-named Launch Pad first opened in 1997 under the name PlayStation: The Ride due to its sponsorship with Sony.

It was the first tower ride in the UK and was opened by boyband-of-the-moment Boyzone.

The band, fronted by Ronan Keating, were the first riders alongside 94-year-old Doris Thompson, the late grandmother of current CEO, Amanda Thompson.

The ride was re-named Ice Blast after its sponsorship changed to Tango in 2000, and has operated under that name until now.