I run the Sunam Tandoori Indian Restaurant - the curry house named the best in Blackpool - come and visit us!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunam Tandoori located at 93-99 Red Bank Road has proved to be a Vindaloo above the rest when it comes to taste after being crowned the best in Blackpool by Tommy Miah's International Indian Chef Awards.
The Tommy Miah's International Indian Chef of the Year and Hospitality awards has recognised the world's top culinary and hospitality talent for over 30 years.
This year, its continues to celebrate legends and discover new stars from around the globe. join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The team at attended the awards ceremony at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham in September. A spokesperson for Sunam Tandoori said: “We did it!
“Sunam Tandoori has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in Blackpool at TMIIICA 2024!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.