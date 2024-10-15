Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A curry house is celebrating being awarded the Best Indian Restaurant in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunam Tandoori located at 93-99 Red Bank Road has proved to be a Vindaloo above the rest when it comes to taste after being crowned the best in Blackpool by Tommy Miah's International Indian Chef Awards.

The Tommy Miah's International Indian Chef of the Year and Hospitality awards has recognised the world's top culinary and hospitality talent for over 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunam Tandoori Indian Restaurant has recently been crowned the Best Indian in Blackpool. | UGC

Cheers! | UGC

The team at attended the awards ceremony at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham in September. A spokesperson for Sunam Tandoori said: “We did it!

“Sunam Tandoori has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in Blackpool at TMIIICA 2024!”