National Curry Week - 19 of the best places near you for a curry

Poppadoms at the ready as it’s National Curry Week – but let’s be honest – who really needs an excuse to go out for one or patiently wait for one to be delivered.

Whether it’s a juicy jalfrezi, a tantalising tandoori, or a very spicy vindaloo, the nation simply loves an Indian meal either from a restaurant or a takeaway.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in their favourite Indian restaurants and the response was overwhelming.

Take a look at the top 19 places.

You can get your favourite curry delivered to your door via Blackpool Eats.

19 of the best places near you for a curry.

76 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD.

2. Akash Tandoori

94-96 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF.

3. Shapla Spice

Unit 17 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA.

4. Dalvee Restaurant

Wood Street Chambers, 33 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QG.

5. Imli

49-51 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9HX.

6. Curry Leaf

