Whether it’s a juicy jalfrezi, a tantalising tandoori, or a very spicy vindaloo, the nation simply loves an Indian meal either from a restaurant or a takeaway.
We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in their favourite Indian restaurants and the response was overwhelming.
Take a look at the top 19 places.
2. Akash Tandoori
76 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD. Photo: Google
3. Shapla Spice
94-96 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JF. Photo: Google
4. Dalvee Restaurant
Unit 17 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA. Photo: Google
5. Imli
Wood Street Chambers, 33 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QG. Photo: Google
6. Curry Leaf
49-51 Red Bank Rd, Blackpool FY2 9HX. Photo: Google