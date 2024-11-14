Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hotel in Blackpool has apparently ceased trading with many customers claiming they have been left out of pocket.

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous said that she was due to travel from Scotland to Blackpool Resort Hotel located at 399 Promenade in a couple of weeks only to be told the current owners have left.

On the Blackpool Hotel Resort website it is showing as currently unavailable for this month. | Blackpool Resort Hotel website

The woman claimed she had forked out £140.30 for two nights but when she called to check the booking earlier this week she was informed that a new company had taken over.

She said: “I phoned their number today as I due to arrive in two weeks’ time and they are saying a new company taken over Blackpool Resort Hotel doesn’t exist anymore and that it’s ceased trading leaving customers without refunds.

“I booked the hotel back in August for a getaway and got told to phone two weeks before arrival to pay for the car park so I phoned and the call was directed to Enjoy Blackpool who have taken over the apartments of Blackpool resort.

“I was advised that the hotels now closed and I haven’t been contacted from the owner or heard anything from them about refund.”

She added: “I really hope something can be sorted as I have paid £140.30 for two nights.”

It is thought the previous owner shut up shop at the start of the month.

Booking.com currently shows this message when trying to book the Blackpool Resort Hotel. | Booking.com

The website currently states that it is having ‘application issues’.

The hotel describes itself as ‘Blackpool's newest and trendiest 3 star hotel based on the iconic Golden Mile, close to all of what Blackpool has to offer’.

Bookings could previously be made via Booking.com but is now showing as not taking any reservations.

The owner of the hotel and Booking.com have been approached for comment.

Are you a staff member that worked at the hotel? If so get in touch by emailing [email protected].