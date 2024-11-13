Heartbroken friend of hotel stabbing victim Kevin Price pays tribute to a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'

The friend of a man stabbed to death in a Blackpool hotel has paid a heartbreaking tribute to him.

59-year-old hotelier Kevin Price, 59, was found dead on Sunday at The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) has called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'.A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) has called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'.
A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) has called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'. | Blackpool Police

His friend Jack Tequila Rose, 40, who met him through a friend called him a ‘gentle giant with a heart of gold’.

He told the Gazette: “I've known him for a couple of years.

“Kevin was a decent and friendly person to get on with and the most humble man I ever met.

“He had a heart of gold and always knew how to make people smile every time you would seen him about town.”

Kevin's friend Jack Tequila Rose (pictured) called him a 'brilliant person who was an amazing true friend'.Kevin's friend Jack Tequila Rose (pictured) called him a 'brilliant person who was an amazing true friend'.
Kevin's friend Jack Tequila Rose (pictured) called him a 'brilliant person who was an amazing true friend'. | Jack Tequila Rose

Jack, who is ex military, added: “He was a gentle giant and would be there for anyone.

“Kevin was a brilliant person who was an amazing true friend of mine.”

A homicide investigation has now been launched by police with two people arrested.

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Blackpool have been arrested in connection with his murder. They remain in custody at this time.

Anyone with information that may assist police with their investigation should call on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10th.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

