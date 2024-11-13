Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Blackpool have made two arrests.

Lancashire Police and CSI remain at the scene at The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road where a forensic examination is taking place, as the force launches a murder investigation into the death of 59-year-old hotelier Kevin Price on Sunday.

Kevin Price, 59, was found dead inside the hotel on Springfield Road on Sunday and his death is being treated as homicide. | Blackpool Police

Mr Price was found dead inside the hotel on Springfield Road on Sunday and his death is being treated as a homicide.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We attended The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road in the resort on Sunday (November 10th) following a concern for welfare call.

“Sadly, Kevin Price, 59, was found dead inside the address.

“The death is being treated as a homicide and our Force Major Investigation Team are carrying out an investigation.”

A Home Office postmortem examination showed Kevin, who lived alone at the property, died as a result of stab wounds.

Kevin’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Following enquiries two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road, Blackpool. | Dave Nelson

A 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Blackpool. They remain in custody at this time.

The spokesperson added: “Our thoughts remain with Kevin’s loved ones at this time. His family have been told of the latest developments.

“While we have now made two arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who can help to get in touch.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road between Thursday last week and Sunday.

“Please come and speak to us if you have any information at all as what you know could help us piece together the events that led to Kevin’s tragic death.”

You can contact police on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10th.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lancashire Police said officers visited the hotel, where Mr Price lived, on a welfare call.