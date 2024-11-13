Police and CSI at the scene of the hotel murder in Springfield Road, Blackpool today (Wednesday, November 13) | Blackpool Gazette

A Blackpool hotel is being examined by CSI after its owner was stabbed to death inside one of its rooms.

Lancashire Police and CSI remain at the scene at The Garfield Hotel where a forensic examination is taking place, as the force launches a murder investigation into the death of 59-year-old hotelier Kevin Price.

Mr Price was found dead inside the hotel in Springfield Road on Sunday and his death is being treated as homicide.

Lancashire Police said officers visited the hotel, where Mr Price lived, on a welfare call after it was reported he had he not been seen since last Thursday.

They forced entry and discovered his body inside one of the rooms, with the 59-year-old having suffered a number of fatal stab wounds.

The Force Major Investigation Team say they are treating his death as murder and detectives are appealing for anyone with information that might help identify his killer to get in touch.

Det Chief Insp Simon Pritchard, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Kevin Price’s loved ones at this time.

“A murder investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. I would appeal to anyone who can help us to get in touch.

“I am especially keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around The Garfield Hotel on Springfield Road between Thursday last week and Sunday.

“Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, please come and speak to us and let us be the judge as it could help us piece together the events that led to Kevin’s tragic death.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0350 of November 10. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.