Hardly a day goes by where a scam of some sort isn’t attempted via email, phone and social media channels.

Whether it be missing teens, older people, dogs, appeals for food and clothing to free turkey and apartments for sale, there should be another thing added to the sure in life motto of death and taxes and that’s scams!!

People are being asked to be vigilant of these types of fake posts doing the rounds on social media platforms such as Facebook. | Scammers

Facebook seems to be rife with them at the minute and, one person decided enough was enough already and called them out.

The hilarious post that was posted in a public group with nearly 7,000 followers attracted a horde of likes with people saying they are sick of seeing scam posts, but this ‘one’ was the best they had read all year.

Echoing what a scammers’ post reads like, the comical post said: “URGENT APPEAL PLEASE READ:

“Hi, I didn't want to ask this but I'm desperate, I've tried everything.

I have 5 kids, there's me but I can't work cos I'm looking after my 14 yr old daughter’s son and Ive got a verruca on my little toe.

“My wife can't work as shes been away for 12 yrs but might be out for good behaviour soon.

“I'm not asking for cash, although I'll accept gift cards, I'm just after some food and maybe a few things to put a smile on my kids faces.

“If anyone would like to inbox me I'll give you my address and maybe you could order an online shop for me, I'll give a list of basic requirements we need.”

The post added that they didn’t mind who delivered the goods as long as it wasn’t Iceland as they ‘don't sell Grey Goose’.

They post further read: “Anyone who can donate clothes would be good, Tyler needs a new balaclava as he was nearly identified on his motorbike.

“He doesn't ask for much. The girls like Pandora if anyone can donate and it would be priceless to see their faces xmas morning if they woke up to a PlayStation 5, pro not the basic one thats so last year.

“My other lad has lost his phone. His iPhone 16 fell out of his tracky pocket when he was throwing fireworks at firemen, boys eh, so a replacement would be good.

“I've tried food banks but can't get the Range Rover Sport parked close enough to load it.

“We could do with dog stuff too as the xl bully's can tuck it away, but don't bother with doggy poo bags if you let em just wander off up the park they always come back empty.

“Hopefully we'll be back on our feet soon and be able to pay you back. I'll be in after 5 I'm just getting my beard trimmed and a back massage, then picking up my son from the tattooist.”

The post was signed off: “Thank you in advance. I feel so embarrassed asking, but I really am at my wits end!”

A scam that was also posted in another Facebook group was hilariously rinsed after claiming that a 15-year-old girl named Chloe who DRIVES was last seen in a 2001 Honda Civic and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and crocs.

Evelyn G. Morris if that is even your name, you must be so proud of your daughter for being able to drive at 15?? USA resident maybe? | Scammer aka Evelyn G. Morris

How can you spot a scam?

If you are unsure about a scam post, most ask for clothing, food etc or even that an animal has been hit and they are trying to find its owners and IT ONLY TAKES TWO SECS TO SHARE.

If someone is generally missing nine times out of 10 the police will have already put out a post.

Another couple of scam examples. | 'Margaret Ladner' and her scammer friends

Scammers have also resorted to asking questions on things such as Do you think workers should have Christmas etc off and a free turkey giveaway when you click on a link.

When they have enough shares they will change the post to something else they know will draw on people’s heart strings.

However, most will not allow the comment button as they know people will call them out. If you click on the person’s Facebook profile this will also tell you if they are legit.

Never hand over any bank details to these people or anyone else online or off.

If in doubt, leave it out!

Hard working decent members of the public 1 - Scammers - 0.