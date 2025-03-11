Beloved across the country for their expertise and high-quality products, butchers in the UK are vital in providing locally sourced meats to communities, including many across Lancashire. After all, the North West is famous for its meat and food quality in general.
With National Butchers’ Week having run from March 3 to 9, it was only right that the spotlight was firmly trained on our great nation’s skilled and passionate butchers, all of whom work hard to serve their local customers year-round.
Off the back of the national celebration of one of the country’s oldest professions, we have compiled a list of some of the top butchers on the Fylde Coast - these fine establishments have either been strongly recommended by readers or have achieved top-end online ratings from customers.
Also, be sure not to miss…
If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career
I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech