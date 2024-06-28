Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young Blackpool musicians from Upbeat Rock Academy to perform during hour long show of local talent

Musicians from the Blackpool Upbeat Rock Academy, which gives music tuition to over 300 students across the Fylde coast, will present the first show of the Illuminations festivities, Blackpool Introduces. The opening show will also feature the award winning House of Wingz Blackpool dance group.

The event will be held on the Tower Festival Headland, with no tickets required.

Ian Hooper, who has just launched his own live music venue, alongside his second Upbeat Academy in Blackpool Town Centre said: “For many of our youngsters this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in front of a festival-size crowd – and in an iconic setting in front of The Blackpool Tower.”

Blackpool Illuminations Celebrations | Credit 2023 Switch On Credit Gregg Wolstenholme for VisitBlackpool

Jonathan Breeze, North West Regional Sales Director for Bauer Media Group, said: “We are delighted that the event will be opened by local musicians and performers – a fitting start in a resort that has long been the home of entertainment.”

A Visit Blackpool spokesperson said: “It gives some of our incredible home-grown talent a glorious opportunity to perform outdoors in front of a huge crowd. We know from past experience it will provide unforgettable memories for these up-and-coming musicians.”

The show will culminate in the iconic Switch-On moment when a celebrity will pull the switch to trigger four months of Illuminations.