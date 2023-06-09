News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Hygiene ratings: The takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool that have received THREE consecutive 5 star ratings - June 2023

The Blackpool takeaways and sandwich shops with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.
By Jon Peake
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:17 BST

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Blackpool takeaways and sandwich shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award. We haven’t included major franchises.

See also: The best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor and Outdoor dining near me: 12 great places in Blackpool to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google

Below are the takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool with an 'elite' hygiene rating

1. The takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool with an 'elite' hygiene rating

Below are the takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool with an 'elite' hygiene rating Photo: Google

Photo Sales
46 St Annes Road, Blackpool

2. Adam's

46 St Annes Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
6 The Strand, Staining Road, Normoss, Blackpool

3. Bake 'n' Butties

6 The Strand, Staining Road, Normoss, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
21 Talbot Road, Blackpool

4. Chy-Gro

21 Talbot Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
93 Holmfield Road, Blackpool

5. Crumbs

93 Holmfield Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
2 Blackpool Road, Bispham

6. Food 2 Go

2 Blackpool Road, Bispham Photo: Google

Photo Sales
15-17 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool

7. Go Greek

15-17 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
4 Onslow Road, Blackpool

8. Honest Crust

4 Onslow Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolTripAdvisorGoogle