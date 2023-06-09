Hygiene ratings: The takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool that have received THREE consecutive 5 star ratings - June 2023
Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.
At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.
Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.
These Blackpool takeaways and sandwich shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award. We haven’t included major franchises.
