Here's why 186,000 tonnes of rock could be dropped onto a Blackpool beach

A massive 186,000 tonnes of rock will be used to save a Blackpool beach from the threat of coastal erosion.

The material will be used to build five rocky groynes on Anchorsholme beach to stabilise the sand and protect the environment for future generations.

Artist's impression of the scheme to prevent erosion at Anchorsholme Beach | Balfour Beatty

The £11m Anchorsholme Coast Protection scheme is being funded by the Environment Agency but will mean access to the beach will be restricted for more than two years.

Civil Engineering company Balfour Beatty has been appointed to do the work with a planning application now submitted to Blackpool Council by consultants Jacobs. If the scheme is approved work is expected to begin this summer and be completed in 2028.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says: "The scheme will retain the beach as an important local amenity for existing and future generations.

Artist's impression of the scheme to prevent erosion at Anchorsholme Beach | Balfour Beatty

"The loss of the beach without the installation of the groynes, would not only be harmful to the character and appearance of the area but would also result in the loss of a large area of beach habitat."

The groynes will deflect tidal currents and stabilise the beach by trapping sand between them, thus increasing the level of the upper beach.

Details in the application include -

The works will require approximately 186,000 tonnes of rock

Public access onto the beach will be controlled and the southern access point will be closed for approximately 27 months

The site extends approximately 1.5km from the Kingsway/Princes Way junction at Cleveleys to just south of the Little Bispham tram-stop in the south

Construction of revetment works will begin in autumn 2025

Work to build groynes will begin in June 2027

Completion of groynes, ramps and navigation markers by January 2028

Navigation markers will be put on the end of selected groynes to provide safe navigation for sea vessels

Site compounds are proposed between Princes Way/Lower Walk and the western edge of Queen’s Promenade. Some residents are opposed to the siting of the compounds and have started a petition in protest.

Millions of pounds are earmarked towards coastal defences in Blackpool to protect thousands of homes from the threat of flooding.

Environment Agency funding includes £61m to upgrade coastal defences in the north of the town, and £57m for a beach management scheme between Cocker Square and South Pier.

The application (reference 25/0053) will be considered by town hall planners at a future date.