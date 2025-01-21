Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners are fighting to protect a precious seafront greenspace on the Fylde coast which they fear could be spoilt for years.

The land is just to the south of Little Bispham tram station and is well known to cyclists, dog walkers and people out for a stroll.

It is also directly in front of residents living on Wilvere Court, who say they moved there precisely for the seafront view.

But that could change if proposals to use the land as a works compound for ongoing coastal defence work gets the go ahead.

The vital multi-million pound plans to extend sea defence works in Anchorsholme are set to begin this year.

The Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme provides coastal flood protection to over 5,000 properties and Blackpool Council successfully applied to the Environment Agency last year for £11m in order for additional work to be carried out.

That work is being undertaken by Balfour Beatty.

However, occupants of Wilvere Court’s 36 apartments in Little Bispham and other nearby rsidents are so unhappy about the compound plans that they have set up a petition.

They support the sea defence project but believe the proposed compound will be in the wrong place.

If it were to be used as a compound, they fear there would be unsightly fencing and lights and noises from diggers at night.

Barry Smith, of Wilvere Court, said: “It’s a lovely spot, it’s used by hundreds of people and is much loved.

“If this compound goes ahead here, it will be ruined.

“It’s not just about the residents here, it’s about all the people who love it and make use of it.”

Doreen Jackson, 86, who has lived on the seafront for nine years, said: “Directly opposite me is Compound One, which was supposed to be here for two years.

“It’s been an eyesore for about 15 years, right in front of my house, even though it’s now empty.

“Our fear is that this new one they’re proposing will also be there for years an will ruin a lovely beauty spot.”

Unfortunately, the disused compound 1 nearby is deemed too small to be used for the current project.

Dianne McKnight said: “We;’ve been told that no one is entitled to a view but that is why we moved here.”

Residents fear that it could also affect the value of their homes.

The residents are being backed by Norbreck ward members on Blackpool Council, Coun Julie Sloman and Coun Emma Ellison.

Coun Sloman said: “Balfour Beatty are already using a large compound site in Cleveleys - even if there id a slight overlap in time, why can’t they continue to use that?

“Everyone realises the vital importance of the coastal defence project and is in favour of it - but there are other options for the compound which would be less disruptive to people’s lives.”

A spokesman for Blackpool Council, which is working with Balfour Beatty to deliver the scheme, said: “ "We recently undertook a consultation into the Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme during which residents were asked to submit their views on the proposals.

“More than 100 responses were received, which are now being considered ahead of the planning application being submitted.

“Once submitted, residents will be able to view and comment on the final proposals. These comments will be considered by the council’s planning committee as part of the decision-making process."

To view the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/save-our-green-space-along-thornton-cleveleys-sea-front