Blackpool Council is set to launch a consultation into their multi-million pound plans to extend sea defence works in Anchorsholme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed works will see the construction of a rock revetment on top of the existing defence structure, and the construction of five Y-shaped rock groynes on the beach.

The consultation will open on Tuesday 5 November and close Friday 29 November. Residents are encouraged to give their views on the scheme, which they can do online at www.blackpool.gov.uk/Anchorsholme or by visiting Brew Cafe at Anchorsholme Park and completing a paper feedback form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Display boards featuring information on the proposed works will be available for public view at Brew Cafe throughout the consultation period. The contractors Balfour Beatty, alongside representatives from the council, will be holding information events at the cafe on Monday 18 November between 12 noon and 7.00pm and Wednesday 27 November between 10.00am and 3.00pm.

Residents are encouraged to come along, ask questions and provide feedback on the scheme in person.

The existing coastal defences at Anchorsholme opened in 2017. Following a storm, a defect was identified which the contractor agreed to address, at their expense, by providing rock armour along the revetment wall.

Anchorsholme sea defence visualisation | nw

Over the last two years, exploratory works have been carried out to inform the business case for coast protection and beach management along the coastline. These investigations have identified accelerated beach lowering in Anchorsholme. In order to retain the beach and sand, it is proposed that rock groynes are installed during the construction period of the rock armour works to the revetment wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has been allocated funding from the Environment Agency for the construction of the rock groynes. Construction work is likely to start in summer 2025 and continue until 2027.

Cllr Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “I am pleased we can share our plans for the Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme with the public.

“It is important that we listen to local residents and take on board their feedback.

“The proposed works are vital to protect properties from coastal flooding, and to ensure that the beach and coastline can be enjoyed for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage residents, visitors and business owners to give their feedback on the scheme. If you have any questions, you can email the team or come along to one of the in-person information events at Brew Cafe.”

Residents can have their say on the proposed works by picking up a feedback form from the Brew Cafe at Anchorsholme Park, or by visiting www.blackpool.gov.uk/Anchorsholme

To get in touch with the team with your questions email [email protected]