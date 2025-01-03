Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh appeal has gone out for more people to come forward to act as foster carers in Blackpool with the resort still having more than 500 children living in council care.

There is a particular focus this year on finding foster carers to look after older children, or for people who are able to offer short term care if they cannot make a long-term commitment.

A new support service called Mockingbird has also been launched which aims to recreate the environment of an extended family for children and their foster carers, by putting different families in touch with each other.

David Johnson, one of Blackpool Council’s newest foster carers, says he is already benefiting from being part of the first Mockingbird group in the town.

He said: "Mockingbird is great. It's all different ages and we all get together.I told my foster child that this could help him take someone under his wing and share his experience to help another foster child, which might not happen without Mockingbird."

The programme provides children and their carers with support, including sleepovers and fun social activities with other foster families all sharing and supporting each other.

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The new year can be a great time to consider what you’d like to achieve in the year ahead. If you are over the age of 21 and have a spare bedroom, fostering could be a great opportunity for you to change the life of a child in care and make every day that little bit happier.

"Becoming a foster carer with Blackpool Council means that you can help to keep children in the same school, in the same town and near their friends which is really important. We need foster carers more than ever, particularly for older children and teens. Having a loving family is vital in the development of a young person.

"If you can’t commit to full-time care, short break stays are an option and still allow you to provide a loving space for a vulnerable child or young person. If you choose to foster with us, you’ll receive full training, 24/7 support and a financial package as a thank you from us."

Find out more at www.blackpool.gov.uk/fostering or call 01253 420222.