The film shows how fostering has transformed lives | Blackpool Council

"I don't know what would have happened to me without you" is the poignant message from a new film aimed at encouraging more people to become foster carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council - which has one of the highest rates in the country of children living in care - is among more than 100 councils nationally to co-produce the film called 'Everything'.

The film shows how fostering has transformed lives | Blackpool Council

It follows foster carer Mike and his family on a journey through time with two of the children they have fostered, who are now adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A surprise 60th birthday party for Mike gives Will and Zara a chance to reflect on how being fostered made a difference to their lives, thanking him for everything.

Zara says: "When I first came to stay with you I was so nervous, but I have such great memories of that time. I don't know what would have happened to me without you."

A new film is aimed at encouraging more people to become foster carers. | Blackpool Council

Mike’s son Chris is involved throughout, showing the important role the children of foster carers play. The concluding message of the film is that what you do with your life could forever change someone else’s – encouraging people to foster in order to make that change.

Recent figures show Blackpool still has one of the highest rates nationally of children living in care at 182 per 10,000 population in 2022/24 compared to the national rate of 71 for England. Around 67 per cent of children in care in Blackpool live with foster parents, but the council wants to increase this as fostering is a better environment for children and is cheaper than other forms of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the latest news straight to your inbox for free

Coun Jim Hobson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for children’s social care, said: “We’re delighted with the results of the ‘Everything’ project, which demonstrates the long-term positive impact fostering can have on everyone involved.

“With some relationships between carers and children lasting well into adulthood, fostering really is a life-changing and rewarding role. All councils need to recruit more foster carers, and that’s the same in Blackpool – we need more people to come forward and explore the idea of fostering with Blackpool Council.

“We provide a wealth of invaluable training, support and benefits including a generous weekly allowance to help cover the cost of caring for a foster child, such as clothing, food, savings and pocket money. Please get in touch with our friendly supportive team if you feel like fostering could be the right fit for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film was developed with the input of foster carers and people with care experience. It was produced by Reel TwentyFive and project managed by CAN Digital/Rachel Brown.

Project Director, Rachel Brown describes the main message of the film: “Having over 100 councils taking part in the project, the film will reach a very wide audience, encouraging people to find out more and take the steps towards becoming a foster carer. Fostering with your local council means you can better support local children and young people who need a safe and nurturing home where they can grow and thrive.”

Sarah Thomas, chief executive of The Fostering Network said: "The Fostering Network has been proud to support the collaborative film projects since 'Giants' in 2017. It's great to see local authority fostering services pooling resources to produce another amazing film. 'Everything' will help to amplify their message about the chronic shortage of fostering households, encouraging more people to come forward and foster.”

To find out more about fostering with Blackpool Council, visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/Fostering or call 01253 420222. To watch the film go to: https://youtu.be/r3PfEGWun8s