A newly opened fish and chip shop near Blackpool Zoo is already winning rave reviews with its customers.

Family-owned takeaway Poppy’s Chippy, located at Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining, is the sister site of the hugely popular Henry’s Smokehouse restaurant in Kirkham.

The takeway serves an array of dishes including spuds, fish and chips, battered sausages, pies and puddings, and uses beef tallow oil to deliver healthier, rich, authentic tasting fish and chips.

Founder Lee Hughes said: “We’re open and serving proper chippy goodness made with 100% Beef ayraTallow Oil which is from our own family run smokehouse Henry's Smokehouse.

“We use this beef dripping instead of seed oils - which are now heavily associated with the explosion in cancer cases and heart desease.”

One customer called it the best fish and chips they ever had. | Poppy's Chippy

Henry’s Smokehouse, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, closed at the start of the month after founder Lee Hughes’ partner Emily sadly lost her mum.

The chip shop is the sister site of the hugely popular Henry’s Smokehouse in Kirkham. | Henry's Smokehouse

In memory of their recent loss, they donated £2 for every meal served over Valentine's weekend in both businesses to charities St Catherine’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Emily added: “We raised over £1,000 for charity across both venues with St Catherine’s Hospice due to receive half and Marie Curie the other - this was thanks to there care of my mum.”

Since opening Poppy's has been a hit with customers, receiving good reviews and followers for being one of the only places to cook with 100 per cent beef tallow.

One customer said: “We've just had our first fish and chips from Poppy's and WOW!!!

“Best fish and chips we've ever had. The chips are absolutely delicious and so fluffy. We will definitely be regular customers. Highly recommend!”

Another adde:d “Lovely chippy, would definitely recommend. Desserts are amazing.”